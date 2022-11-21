Feds offer $50,000 reward for information leading to arrest of mail master key thief in Broward

Surveillance video shows a man running after stealing a postal master key in Tamarac, authorities said on Monday.

TAMARAC, Fla. – The U.S Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of a recent theft in Broward County.

Surveillance video shows an armed suspect running on Nov. 16 in Broward’s city of Tamarac after ambushing a U.S. Post Office mail carrier near Northwest 64 Court before running away.

Inspector Ivan Ramirez, a spokesman for USPIS, said robbers have been targeting U.S. Post Office mail carriers in South Florida to steal master keys.

Ramirez said the robbers need to remember that stealing from a U.S. Post Office mail carrier is a federal crime and if caught they could face up to 25 years in prison.

Ramirez is asking anyone with information about new cases of mail fraud, identity theft, mail theft, cybercrimes, or scams involving e-mails or text messages to contact USPIS.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the Nov. 16 theft in Tamarac to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.