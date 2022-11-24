Thanksgiving travel at local airports, how’s it going?

Thanksgiving travelers on the move hopping on flights at MIA and FLL.

A busy holiday travel week, but this Thanksgiving Day travelers told Local 10 News that they dealt with few, if any issues, making it to South Florida.

One family we spoke with traveled to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in town for a cruise leaving Friday and even with a connecting flight they say they had no travel issues.

They did experience a 10-minute delay, but agreed that on a holiday, that’s only a minor inconvenience.

Employees working at FLL said that traffic has been busy through the airport for the past two weeks.

A check at Miami International Airport showed two cancellations and, at last check, 42 delays. At FLL no cancellations and 38 delays.

MIA is expecting an average of 150,000 passengers per day over this holiday travel weekend. That’s an increase of 4 percent over last year. At FLL, it is anticipating around 98,539 passengers per day, which is 14 percent more than a year before.

