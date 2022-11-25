Injury crash creates major backup on I-95 in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in the Express lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County snarled traffic at around noon Friday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol incident data, the crash, which happened in the northbound Express lanes near Northwest 95th Street, involved injuries, though it’s not clear how many people were hurt or how many vehicles were involved.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene just after 11:50 a.m., according to dispatch data.

Traffic camera video showed most northbound lanes of the freeway blocked off, with only a trickle of cars able to move through at a time.

Local 10 News has reached out to authorities for more information about the crash.