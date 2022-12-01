Police pursuit ends in crash, van into building in Little Havana

MIAMI – A police pursuit ended in a crash in Little Havana Thursday morning.

The chase ended at Northwest Fifth Terrace and 27th Avenue.

Police were reportedly chasing a stolen vehicle in the area of Northwest Seventh Street and 35th Avenue.

Two people in a crashed sedan were being treated by first responders at the scene, while a panel van crashed into a nearby building.

It’s unclear if the driver of the van was hurt.

