80º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Police pursuit ends in crash, van into building in Little Havana

Jeff Weinsier, Investigative Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami, Little Havana, Miami-Dade County, Crime
Pursuit crash (WPLG)

MIAMI – A police pursuit ended in a crash in Little Havana Thursday morning.

The chase ended at Northwest Fifth Terrace and 27th Avenue.

Police were reportedly chasing a stolen vehicle in the area of Northwest Seventh Street and 35th Avenue.

Two people in a crashed sedan were being treated by first responders at the scene, while a panel van crashed into a nearby building.

It’s unclear if the driver of the van was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jeff Weinsier joined Local 10 News in September 1994. He is currently an investigative reporter for Local 10. He is also responsible for the very popular Dirty Dining segments.

email

facebook

twitter

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email