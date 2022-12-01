Police seeking information after man killed at Miami Springs hotel

Julio Gonzalez was found dead at the Hotel Aladdin in Miami Springs Wednesday morning.

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are seeking information from the public after a man was killed at a Miami Springs hotel Wednesday morning.

Julio Gonzalez, 46, was killed at the Aladdin Hotel, described in online listings as a “couples-only” hotel, located at 901 S. Royal Poinciana Blvd., about a block away from Miami International Airport.

Police said the crime happened at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Officials didn’t specify how Gonzalez was killed.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.