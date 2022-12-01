Police seeking information after man killed at Miami Springs hotel

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are seeking information from the public after a man was killed at a Miami Springs hotel Wednesday morning.
Julio Gonzalez, 46, was killed at the Aladdin Hotel, described in online listings as a “couples-only” hotel, located at 901 S. Royal Poinciana Blvd., about a block away from Miami International Airport.
Police said the crime happened at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Officials didn’t specify how Gonzalez was killed.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
🚨 SEEKING INFORMATION: On 11/30/22, Julio Gonzalez was killed at the Aladdin Hotel, located at 901 S Royal Poinciana Blvd. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. All calls are kept strictly anonymous. pic.twitter.com/ZvBXFKJOAc— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 1, 2022