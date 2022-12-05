‘Amazing’ U.S. Air Force veteran needs help, deputies say

Delvin Sayles poses for a photo with BSO deputies during a Thanksgiving Day event he had volunteered for.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Delvin Sayles reported his car was stolen with his cell phone inside on Veteran’s Day.

The U.S. Air Force veteran confided in Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies that he was really down on his luck. He had lost his job and was close to becoming homeless.

The deputies turned to the BSO Homeless Outreach Team. After getting to know Sayles, Sgt. Michael Weiner described him as “humble” and “an amazing individual.”

Deputies from the BSO Pompano Beach District were able to recover Sayles’s car, but not his cell phone, so a nonprofit organization stepped in to help.

Sayles was “super grateful” and deputies were impressed when he insisted on volunteering during a BSO event on Thanksgiving, according to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO.

“He showed up at the Turkey Giveaway and gave 100% of his time and effort. He is why we do what we do for the community,” Weiner said in a statement.

For more information about how to help Sayles during this holiday season, contact Weiner at 954-764-4357.