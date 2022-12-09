Bank donates over $7.45M for affordable housing in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – J.P. Morgan Chase announced on Friday a donation of more than $7.45 million to two nonprofit organizations that focus on affordable housing in Miami-Dade County.

Abi Suarez, the head of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s neighborhood development, announced $4.45 million will go to Miami Homes For All and $3 million will go to the Solar Energy Loan Fund, better known as SELF.

Duanne Andrade, the chief financial officer at SELF, said they were ready to start production immediately to make upgrades to the affordable housing.

“We are looking into solarizing them as well to knock out energy costs for the residents,” Suarez said.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava attended the ceremony and said 32,000 affordable housing units are in the pipeline. Annie Lord, of Miami Homes for All, said this is a solvable problem.

“We do have to commit the resources,” Lord said. “We have to make the policy happen and we have to decide that we are going to try things first and then learn the lessons and take action after that.”