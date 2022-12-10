Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

Martin Ellinger, 47, of Pasco County, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

TALLAHASSEE,Fla. – A 47-year-old man claimed his $1 million winnings this week after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Friday.

Martin Ellinger, 47, of Pasco County, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Lottery officials said Ellinger purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 7320 State Road 54 in New Port Richey.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire,” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”