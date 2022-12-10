Florida officially attributes 144 deaths to Hurricane Ian

FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Oct. 1, 2022. This past year has seen a horrific flood that submerged one-third of Pakistan, one of the three costliest U.S. hurricanes on record, devastating droughts in Europe and China, a drought-triggered famine in Africa and deadly heat waves all over. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

MIAMI – The Florida Medical Examiners Commission announced on Friday that Hurricane Ian killed 144 people in 19 counties.

The victims include 67 in Lee County, 10 in Collier County, 10 in Sarasota County, and nine in Charlotte County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s report.

There were seven victims in Monroe County, seven in Volusia, five in Hillsborough, five in Manatee, five in Osceola, four in Hardee, three in Orange, three in Putnam, two in Hendry, and two in Polk.

The counties with one death each were Miami-Dade, DeSoto, Lake, Martin, and St. Lucie.