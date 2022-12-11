Man accused of stalking women in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood

MIAMI – A man has been taken into custody in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood after he was accused of stalking multiple women.

His arrest was captured on camera outside of the Dominican consulate, and we’re now hearing from some of his alleged victims following his capture.

“I’ve been terrified of him. I get chills just thinking of about it,” one woman told Local 10 News.

The woman, who didn’t want to reveal her identity, described living through months of paranoia, terrified of once again seeing Ejoifor Onyechi lurking around her home.

Onyechi was seen in video being arrested on Friday near Brickell Avenue and Southeast 10th Street.

(Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

He faces numerous charges, including trespassing, stalking, loitering or prowling, and resisting an officer without violence.

“Every time I walked out, he seemed to be around the area, following me around the block, with very little personal space, in a very creepy way,” one woman said.

Two women spoke with Local 10, saying they have had several hair-raising encounters with Onyechi.

“All of a sudden, I feel a hot breath on my neck, and it was fast, but slow to me, and his face was centimeters from my face. He was sniffing me,” one woman said.

The women accuse Onyechi of waiting for them outside their buildings in Brickell and then interrogating them on the sidewalk.

It continued, they say, for months.

“In the morning, full daylight, early morning, and he would not get away from us,” one woman said. “We were talking, having a conversation, and he was standing right next to us.”

A Miami-Dade judge ordered Onyechi to not have contact with the alleged victims should he post bond.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Onyechi or who has further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.