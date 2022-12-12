2 suffer burn injuries after fire erupts inside Davie mobile home

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie firefighters responded to a mobile home fire early Monday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 8600 block of Southwest 18th Court.

Fire rescue officials confirmed that 10 units responded to the scene.

Two homeowners who were inside at the time suffered burn injuries and were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Officials say after making sure no one else was inside the home, they mounted a defensive attack from all sides and quickly extinguished the flames.

Crews, however, remained at the scene for hours to monitor hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.