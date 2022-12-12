BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school

Sky 10 over deputies outside Central Charter School in Lauderdale Lakes on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding a man who had trespassed onto the campus of Central Charter School in Lauderdale Lakes.

Deputies responded to the school and found a man who had been detained by the school security guard.

Authorities soon discovered that the man was involved in a nearby robbery, Caro said.

She said the school was temporarily placed on lockdown, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately released nor were further details about the initial robbery.