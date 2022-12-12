Miccosukee tribe asks for help with finding Miami-Dade teenage boy

Maekon T. Osceola-Nunez was last seen on Friday in Miami-Dade County, according to the Miccosukee tribe.

MIAMI – The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida was asking the public for help on Monday with finding a teenager who vanished from Miami-Dade County and the reservation.

Maekon T. Osceola-Nunez, 16, who is about 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, was last seen on Friday at his home in western Miami-Dade, according to the Miccosukee Police Department.

Detective Carlos Villanueva, a spokesman for the Miccosukee Police Department, released a statement saying Maekon was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black basketball shorts, and he has braces and short curly hair.

The Miccosukee tribe’s Tamiami Trail Reservation area is just west of Miami-Dade County. Villanueva asked anyone with information about Maekon’s whereabouts to call his police department at 305-223-1600.