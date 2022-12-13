Man who firefighter punched was likely under influence of drugs, spit at firefighter’s face, police report

MIAMI – Antonio Cruz was likely under the influence of cocaine and heroin when police officers asked fire rescue personnel for help on Oct. 15 in Miami, according to an arrest form released on Tuesday.

Fire Rescue personnel picked up Cruz, 29, from Northwest 22 Court and 28 Street in Miami’s Allapattah area and took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to the report.

Police officers reported Cruz was “agitated and screaming” and “spit in the direction” of a Miami Fire Rescue lieutenant, according to the arrest form.

“The spit made contact to the right side of victim’s face,” an officer wrote in the report referring to the lieutenant as the victim.

Surveillance video shows Cruz was handcuffed when the firefighter punched him and his colleagues rushed over to stop him.

Police officers noted the victim, the firefighter, punched Cruz, the defendant. Officers arrested Cruz for aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

The Miami Fire Rescue Department announced on Monday that the firefighter was relieved of duty after the Oct. 15 incident, which remained under investigation.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.