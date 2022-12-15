Miami-Dade hires BSO colonel to run county corrections department

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There is going to be a new man in charge of Miami-Dade’s Corrections and Rehabilitation department.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Wednesday that BSO Colonel James Reyes would be the new head of the county’s corrections.

Reyes is currently the Executive Director of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Administration and Director of the BSO Department of Detention for several years.

Although a nationwide search was conducted, the mayor said the county is lucky to have a person with extensive experience close to home.

Reyes’ first day on the job will be Jan. 16.