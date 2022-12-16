Miami Gardens man facing 20 counts of animal cruelty after dumping alcohol, bleach into koi pond at Aventura Mall

Canin Lathaniel Sanders, 20, is being accused of dumping bleach, alcohol and soap into Koi pond.

AVENTURA, Fla. – A Miami Gardens man is facing 20 counts of animal cruelty after being caught on camera dumping alcohol, bleach and soap into a pond at Aventura Mall, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Canin Sanders was observed by witnesses on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. dumping alcohol, bleach and soap into a large pond that is the home of approximately 50 koi fish.

Police said shortly after the liquid went into the pond, several of the fish began to turn sideways at the surface of the water and were struggling to breathe.

Witnesses said as the fish reached the surface, Sanders began to touch and pet the fish.

According to authorities, Sanders left the pond when numerous Aventura Mall employees arrived at the scene.

Witnesses said Sanders was walking at a brisk pace away from police as they arrived.

Officers then began to run after Sanders, who looked back at police but continued to walk away.

He was later detained near the first level Zara’s entrance along Biscayne Boulevard.

At the time of his arrest, over 20 koi fish, valued at over $1,000 each, had died, police said.

Mr. Halloun, Chief Operations for Aventura Mall, advised that the cleaning service and care for the surviving fish would cost approximately $5,000.

The total loss of the fish was approximately $25,000.

Sanders was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is facing 20 counts of animal cruelty, one count of criminal mischief and one count of resisting an officer without violence.

His bond has been set at $30,000.

Aventura Mall released the following statement to Local 10 News:

“Our team worked immediately to remove most of the fish from the pond and has been working continuously with Miami Dade Animal Services. Fortunately, many of the fish were saved, and the teams continue to monitor their health and maintain the pond.”