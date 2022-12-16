People in Miami may not see human being on next Uber Eats order

MIAMI – Robots, that’s right robots, may soon be delivering your next Uber Eats restaurant order.

Uber Eats unveiled the six-wheeled robots for the first time on Thursday to customers in Miami.

It’s part of a new partnership between Uber Eats and the robotics firm Cartken.

The robots have cameras and sensors to help them choose routes and avoid crashes.

Customers who used the new service were alerted to meet the robot on the sidewalk. Then they unlocked a compartment on the robot with their phone to retrieve their order.

Uber Eats said customers can opt-out of the service if they would rather have a human deliver their order.

Noah Zych, Uber’s global head of autonomous mobility and delivery, called the latest collaboration with Cartken “another important milestone for our efforts in automated and autonomous technology.”