Florida to allow more medical marijuana operators

MIAMI – Officials with the Florida Department of Health State are moving forward with the process to grant 22 more state licenses for medical marijuana operators.

The new rules include a nonrefundable application renewal fee of $146,000 and a “batching cycle” that will allow operators to reapply for licenses when denied.

After Florida voters approved medical marijuana in 2016 and Florida law passed in 2017, the state’s first application fee for medical marijuana operators was $60,830.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration recently hired Christopher Kimball to direct the office of medical marijuana use, or the OMMU, the state agency that regulates medical marijuana treatment centers, or MMTCs.

As of Friday, Florida had 776,365 registered patients with prescriptions for medical marijuana, 2,630 physicians who are qualified to prescribe it, and 501 dispensing locations, according to OMMU.

The department has yet to announce the application period. Recreational marijuana continues to be illegal in Florida.

