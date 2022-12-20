Broward gang member ‘Solja’ gets life in prison for home invasion murders

MIAMI – A Broward gang member will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced in federal court this week for a series of home invasion murders in 2015.

Twenty-eight-year-old Derrick Slade, known by the street names of “D” and “Solja,” was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on 10 federal charges.

“Slade joined a criminal enterprise in November 2015 that committed armed home invasions and robberies, assaults and murders,” a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states. “He was convicted of engaging in a racketeering conspiracy that included the commission of murder.”

Slade shot and killed a total of two men in robberies in Dania Beach and Lauderhill on Nov. 4 and 5, while on Nov. 25, “he shot a third man and left him for dead during a home invasion robbery in Hollywood,” prosecutors said.

The Hollywood robbery was captured on a security camera.

“(Slade) and his fellow gang members advertised their success on social media to advance the gang’s prestige and reputation,” prosecutors said.

Miami-based agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with local law enforcement agencies, investigated the case.