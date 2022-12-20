75º

Broward gang member ‘Solja’ gets life in prison for home invasion murders

Derrick Slade, 28, boasted about ‘success’ on social media, prosecutors say

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Derrick 'Solja' Slade (BSO)

MIAMI – A Broward gang member will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced in federal court this week for a series of home invasion murders in 2015.

Twenty-eight-year-old Derrick Slade, known by the street names of “D” and “Solja,” was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on 10 federal charges.

“Slade joined a criminal enterprise in November 2015 that committed armed home invasions and robberies, assaults and murders,” a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states. “He was convicted of engaging in a racketeering conspiracy that included the commission of murder.”

Slade shot and killed a total of two men in robberies in Dania Beach and Lauderhill on Nov. 4 and 5, while on Nov. 25, “he shot a third man and left him for dead during a home invasion robbery in Hollywood,” prosecutors said.

The Hollywood robbery was captured on a security camera.

“(Slade) and his fellow gang members advertised their success on social media to advance the gang’s prestige and reputation,” prosecutors said.

Miami-based agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with local law enforcement agencies, investigated the case.

