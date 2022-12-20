Broward school aide accused of ‘inappropriately touching’ mentally disabled students

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police arrested an Exceptional Student Education aide at West Broward High School Tuesday after accusing him of “inappropriately touching” at least two students with mental disabilities.

According to an arrest report, 53-year-old John Harrison Smith was caught in the act by a campus security monitor.

The report states that on Dec. 13, Smith was in the school’s cardio room with several ESE students when the monitor noticed students through the door window while patrolling the campus.

After entering the room, the guard witnessed Smith “lying on top of” a student, police said.

The guard told investigators the victim was laying on the floor with her head on her hands, under her chin, while looking at a game or video on her phone on the floor, while Smith laid his front side on her back, the report states.

“(Smith)’s legs were straddled over the victim’s lower back/buttocks,” PPPD Special Victims Unit Detective Jacob Childress wrote in the report. “(His) upper body was atop (her) back and (his) hands were on the floor, holding himself up.”

The report states that when Smith and the security guard made eye contact, he got off the girl.

After the security guard advised two security staffers of what happened, the two staffers went to the cardio room to remove the girl, the report states.

Upon entering, the guards saw Smith standing against a different wall, “using an exercise apparatus,” police said.

The guards saw a second girl with her buttocks “pressed against the defendant’s front side (groin),” according to the report.

“(The guards) observed (her) moving slowly up and down while pressed against the defendant,” Childress wrote. “Upon seeing (the guards), (Smith) attempted to redirect (her) off of him.”

Childress said the girl “moved back to re-engage” with Smith, causing him to “again redirect and stop” her actions.

Both girls, aged 14 and 15, have autism and are developmentally challenged, with “limited verbal communication skills,” police said.

“It should be noted that (both girls) advised that (Smith) touched parts of their bodies, including their private areas (vagina, breasts and buttocks - outside the clothes),” Childress wrote.

Police arrested Smith on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 16, two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct by an authority figure and two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct.

A mugshot was not immediately available for Smith, who was not listed in Broward jail records as of Tuesday afternoon.

Pembroke Pines police asked anyone with information regarding “potential additional victims” to contact them at 954-431-2200.