Man critically wounded in Liberty City shooting, Miami police say

MIAMI – Miami police shut down a Liberty City street Thursday afternoon following a shooting about a block away from a police station.

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers responded to the 1000 block of Northwest 60th Street, near 10th Avenue, just after 3:45 p.m. following a ShotSpotter alert and arrived to find a man who had been shot.

Vega said medics from Miami Fire Rescue took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The shooting took place a short distance away from MPD’s North District station on Northwest 62nd Street.

Officers shut down part of Northwest 10th Avenue as they investigated.

Police didn’t say whether officers have identified a suspect or have a suspect in custody.