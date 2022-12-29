Miami-Dade state attorney to announce arrest after human trafficking ‘rescue’

MIAMI – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle was set to announce an arrest Thursday in what her office described as a “human trafficking extradition and rescue.”

Fernandez Rundle was scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

She plans to discuss charges against an “alleged human trafficker who fled to another state after the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force intervened to rescue the victim.”

Fernandez Rundle is slated to be joined by officials from FHP and FDLE.

No other details were provided.