74º

LIVE

Local News

Miami-Dade state attorney to announce arrest after human trafficking ‘rescue’

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Crime
FILE: Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle (Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle was set to announce an arrest Thursday in what her office described as a “human trafficking extradition and rescue.”

Fernandez Rundle was scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

She plans to discuss charges against an “alleged human trafficker who fled to another state after the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force intervened to rescue the victim.”

Fernandez Rundle is slated to be joined by officials from FHP and FDLE.

No other details were provided.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email