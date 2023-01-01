Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin passes away at 85

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A longtime Miami-Dade County public servant has passed away.

Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin passed away on Dec. 31.

He was 85 years old.

“Our community was heartbroken to learn of Harvey Ruvin’s sudden death,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. “For decades, he was a fearless leader and a true public servant, embodying the best of government. Harvey was one of a kind: caring, visionary and wise. I’m lucky to have also known Harvey as a dear friend. He taught me so much about our environment, about good government, and about leading a life anchored in service. A light has been extinguished in our community and beyond. On behalf of Miami-Dade County, Rob and I offer our deepest condolences to his family and the entire Clerk of Courts.”

Ruvin was the longest serving elected official in Miami-Dade County. He completed seven straight terms in the role.

“Harvey Ruvin’s leadership helped create a Miami-Dade County that is welcoming, loving, progressive, and forward-leaning. He will be missed,” said Miami-Dade County Chairman Oliver Gilbert in a statement.