2 Holland America ships to depart Fort Lauderdale on ‘Grand Voyages’

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – Two Holland America Line ships are departing on “Grand Voyages” Tuesday from Port Everglades.
The Zuiderdam ship will set sail on a 128-day “Grand World Voyage,” while the Zaandam ship will set sail on a 74-day “Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage.”
Both cruises are roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.
“Zuiderdam marks Holland America Line’s return to world cruising in more than two years,” a news release from the cruise line stated.
According to Holland America, nearly 25% of guests on board the Grand World Voyage come from Florida.