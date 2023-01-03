2 Holland America ships to depart Fort Lauderdale on ‘Grand Voyages’

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – Two Holland America Line ships are departing on “Grand Voyages” Tuesday from Port Everglades.

The Zuiderdam ship will set sail on a 128-day “Grand World Voyage,” while the Zaandam ship will set sail on a 74-day “Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage.”

Both cruises are roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

“Zuiderdam marks Holland America Line’s return to world cruising in more than two years,” a news release from the cruise line stated.

According to Holland America, nearly 25% of guests on board the Grand World Voyage come from Florida.