Miami woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

Florida Lottery makes history with new, $50 scratch-off game

MIAMI – A Miami woman is starting the new year off almost one-million dollars richer, after claiming a prize from the Florida Lottery.

On Tuesday, Tirza Pineda, 50, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine, located at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in Miami.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.