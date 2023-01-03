More than 100 Haitian migrants land in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. – Multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning after a sail freighter with what appeared to be more than 100 Haitian migrants onboard attempted to make landfall in Key Largo.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, over 100 people were seen coming onto land in a neighborhood just north of Rodriguez Key.

The Haitians’ arrival comes on the heels of more than 500 Cubans arriving in the Florida Keys since Friday.

Authorities said some of the migrants were seen making it to land and others were spotted wading in the water.

Monroe County Fire Rescue, U.S. Border Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were all at the scene providing aid to the migrants.

Migrants told Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood that they arrived from the Port-au-Prince area and were at sea for five days.

The migrants are set to be processed by Border Patrol.

