Naples mechanics find bunny rabbit in car when performing routine oil change

NAPLES, Fla. – Mechanics made a surprising discovery last week while working on a routine oil change in Naples.

After doing regular maintenance work, a bunny rabbit was found hiding in the undercarriage of a car.

Jermain BMW of Naples was extremely busy and cars kept coming when mechanics heard a scratching noise coming from the bottom of the car.

Kyle, a mechanic at Jermain BMW, was overseeing an employee conducting an oil change when they found something crawling in the motor mount area.

The running theory is that the bunny took refuge after last week’s cold snap. The heat from the engine and exhaust likely provided a cozy cove for the rabbit.

The mechanics got the bunny out and started recording him hopping around the shop and were just a hare away from catching him.

After what seemed like 20 seconds of a Tom and Jerry episode, Wilton, a mechanic, caught the bunny.

Both he and his new friend were left without a scratch.

“We didn’t know what moved faster, the bunny or our employee,” Kyle said.

“The bunny was released outside of the door, into the mulch and I think he went back into his bunny home,” said Kyle.

We’re hoping that the bunny will live hoppily ever after.