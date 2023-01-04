79º

North Miami police release surveillance video, seek to ID killer

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Surveillance still (NMPD)

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police asked for the public’s help Wednesday identifying a suspect in the killing of a 32-year-old man in October.

According to police, the suspect shot and killed Joanel Casimir in the area of Northeast Fifth Avenue and 121st Street during the evening hours of Oct. 2.

Joanel Casimir poster (NMPD)

Officials released surveillance video of the masked suspect running from the scene.

Police said they’re also seeking potential witnesses to the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Video of suspect:

