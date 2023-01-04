Pinecrest homeowners looking to secure yards after crime rings continue to target area

PINECREST, Fla. – Well-guarded Pinecrest homes are not deterring crime rings from jumping walls and going over fences trying to steal cars.

Police are working to break up these crime rings but said Wednesday that they’re seeing more residents looking to secure their actual yards, not just their homes.

For several months, Local 10 News has been tracking this crime ring. The latest video from October showed groups going from house to house, jumping walls and stealing cars.

“What they’re looking for is unlocked vehicles with the key fob left in the vehicles,” said Pinecrest Police Chief Jason Cohen.

Pinecrest resident William Alger has experienced getting robbed at least 10 different times.

But unlike his neighbors and many across South Dade, he managed to send them running each time with security.

“I just can’t believe they’re doing it over and over and over again,” said Joshua Alderman, of Flying A Security.

Flying A Security, a family-owned mom-and-pop shop that put up a successful surveillance system stepped in to help and are now getting requests for more.

“Perimeter protection--something behind the fence where people can’t get onto the property,” said Alderman.

It’s not just about the home anymore but securing the property and especially adding laying of security.

Police say these crime rings have been going to homes that seem secure and are jumping the gates and taking cars.

Alderman told Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez that those systems should be integrated.

“It kind of scares people,” he said. “Like why is everything turning on? Why is the siren going? Why are the strobes going? And it kind of scares everybody and gets them to leave the property very quickly.”

Motion detectors, light beam security and audible alarms are becoming increasingly popular.

Police are encouraging residents to be aware as they work these cases.

Authorities are also reminding residents to simply lock their car doors no matter where you live.