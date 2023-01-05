78º

Officials: 1 hospitalized after Florida City house fire

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Florida City house fire (WPLG)

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Medics took one person to the hospital after a house fire in Florida City Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at around 7:30 a.m. at 845 NW 12th St., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Officials haven’t specified the victim’s age or gender and haven’t elaborated on his or her condition.

An MDFR spokesperson said firefighters found “several” animals in the home and called Miami-Dade Animal Services for assistance. Video from the scene showed a number of dogs placed in cages.

Dogs in cage after house fire (WPLG)

Officials haven’t released a suspected cause of the blaze.

Fire investigators were sent to the scene, according to MDFR.

Sky 10 video of fire damage (WPLG)

