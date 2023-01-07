FHP: 2 dead after motorcycle collides with vehicle near I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two dead early Saturday morning after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on an entrance ramp near I-95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

According to Lt. Indiana Miranda, an FHP spokesperson, a 36-year-old Sunrise man and a Pembroke Pines woman, 46, were on a red 2017 Suzuki motorcycle heading south in the center lane on the ramp to I-595 from I-95 when the motorcycle hit the back of a 2016 gray Nissan Sentra sedan that was carrying two passengers.

FHP said after impact, the Sentra veered to the right and stopped partially on the outside and emergency lane.

According to FHP, the passengers on the motorcycle died at the crash scene.

Authorities said the two men in the Nissan, a 30-year-old and 36-year-old passenger were not injured.

The cause of the crash is still being investigating.