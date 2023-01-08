74º

Fort Lauderdale family loses mobile home in early morning fire

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Several members of a Fort Lauderdale family have been hospitalized after their home was consumed by flames.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, two adults and four children were inside their mobile home when it caught fire on Sunday morning just before 7 a.m.

It was located near the 200 block of Northwest 67th Street.

The family was able to make it out safely and fire crews were able to extinguish the flames within 15 minutes of arrival.

Five of the six family members are being treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

