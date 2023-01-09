WATCH LIVE: Hearing held for suspect in rapper XXXTentacion’s killing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A hearing is being held Monday for one of the suspects charged in the killing of rapper XXXTentacion.

Monday’s hearing is for Michael Boatwright, one of four suspects charged in the killing of the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, in 2018.

Last August, another suspect, Robert Allen, accepted a deal to testify against his three co-defendants.

Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm instead of first-degree murder. In exchange for the lesser charge, prosecutors will count on Allen as a witness in the cases of Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome.

Detectives say the group ambushed and robbed the rapper shortly before 4 p.m., on June 18, 2018, outside of RIVA Motorsports. Deputies accused Boatwright of fatally shooting Onfroy.

Jury selection for Boatwright’s trial is expected to begin later this week.

Local 10′s Michelle Solomon chronicled the life and death of XXXTentacion in the Florida Files podcast, which is available for both iOS and Android users.