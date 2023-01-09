Hollywood man pulls gun on fellow boaters who asked him to slow down, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Hollywood man faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm after police said he pulled a gun on a group of fellow boaters who had asked him to slow down Sunday.

According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, the boaters were at Haulover Park’s fuel dock just before 4 p.m., when 30-year-old Salvador Nani went by in his boat, creating a wake in a no-wake zone.

Police said after one of the boaters asked him to slow down, Nani lifted up his shirt, pulled up a black handgun, placed it back and parked the boat.

Police said the boaters called authorities after Nani exited the boat.

Nani was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond, jail records show.