Uber driver injured in fiery crash on I-95 has died

Driver to be cited for causing crash that led to I-95 tanker rollover, fire

MIAMI – A South Florida man injured in a fiery crash on I-95 has sadly passed away.

Carlos Molina was 61 years old.

While driving for Uber, Molina and his two passengers were injured when a tanker truck crashed along I-95 in Delray Beach, causing a major inferno.

In total, five people were hurt in the crash that occurred on Oct. 25.

Molina was rushed to Delray Medical Center before being airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died on Monday.

Molina’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and other expenses, and the page can be found by clicking here.