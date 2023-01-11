Officials respond to migrant landing near Duck Key

DUCK KEY, Fla. – A convoy of state and federal law enforcement headed to reports of stranded migrants near Duck Key on Wednesday morning.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers could be seen moving the migrants in small groups at a time off a mangrove island and bringing them to ritzy Hawk’s Cay.

After arriving, the group is interviewed and given water.

At one point, a medic checks a man’s eyes and makes sure he’s okay before the group is eventually taken into custody.

Migrant landings are happening daily in South Florida.

Wednesday also brought another day of stepped-up enforcement in the Florida Keys following an unprecedented surge of migration from Cuba and Haiti.