Police officers surround man refusing to surrender in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police officers surrounded a man who was hiding next to a burgundy truck with a dog on Thursday in Miramar.
A special weapons and tactics team stood guard around the home at the intersection of Granada Boulevard and Nassau Drive, just south of Miramar Parkway.
A SWAT officer armed with a rifle stood inside an armored vehicle that moved from the front of the home to the side of a white wall in the home’s backyard. Police officers evacuated two people from the home at about 2:40 p.m.
Tania Rues, a spokeswoman for the Miramar Police Department, described the “barricaded subject” scene as “very fluid.” She couldn’t say why the police officers wanted to arrest the man.
This is a developing story. Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.
