Surveillance video shows suspect hold father at gunpoint feet away from wife and infant

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police in Hollywood are trying to identify an armed robber who held the father of a family at gunpoint on his front porch, just steps away from his wife and three-month-old daughter.

Surveillance video shared by the family shows the robber running toward the father at full speed with a gun in hand.

The victim said he was arriving home from the airport around 1 a.m. Sunday when this happened at their home near the intersection of Taylor Street and 26th Avenue.

Hollywood police are investigating.

According to the family, the robber was in a hoodie and a ski mask and he was alone.

Video shows him running away with the victim’s duffle bag.

The family says they are sharing their story so that others can be aware and of course they want the guy caught.

They are so shaken up over the ordeal they are in the process of moving out of the home.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the subject is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.