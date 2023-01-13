Miami-Dade police, FHP urge road safety during MLK holiday weekend

Law enforcement agencies from all over South Florida are continuing the work they’ve been doing on Martin Luther King weekend for years, patrolling the roadway, and looking for those illegal riders.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement agencies from all over South Florida are continuing the work they’ve been doing on Martin Luther King weekend for years, patrolling the roadway and looking for those illegal riders.

it’s that time of year again when ATVs and dirt bikes begin clogging up South Florida roadways and shutting down intersections causing significant traffic headaches and even major crashes.

The event is called “Wheels Up Guns Down” and organizers say it’s an MLK ride out for peace.

However, Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez says that not everyone is in it for the right reasons.

“This weekend is about peace and unity and the memory of dr. king. let’s honor and respect that,” he said.

Each year, local law enforcement agencies team up to try and stop the reckless rider and this year is no different.

“Through the weekend, our law enforcement community will be out there to ensure our streets are safe,” said Ramirez.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho told Local 10 News that hazardous driving will not be tolerated.

“The illegal operation of motorcycles, dirt bikes, and ATVs on roadways and highways is not only dangerous, it’s also hazardous for public safety and will not be tolerated,” he said.

Those caught breaking the law could face fines or even arrest and officials tell us they’re just trying to prevent tragedies before they happen.

“The most difficult task that we have is to notify a family member that their loved one is fighting for their life at a trauma hospital,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Jeffrey Childers.

“The goal is to prevent unnecessary delays, injuries, and property damage associated with reckless driving behavior,” said Camacho.

There are two places in South Florida where you can legally ride ATVs and off-highway vehicles and those are the Big Cypress National Preserve in Monroe County and the Miami Motocross Park in Dade.