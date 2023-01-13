Viral sensation makes history in Riverdance Broadway show coming to Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A viral sensation is making history in a Broadway play and she’s bringing her moves and culture to South Florida this weekend.

The Irish dance troupe Riverdance is kicking off its 25th anniversary tour with Morgan Bullock, who made history by becoming the troupe’s first Black dancer.

“For me, growing up as an Irish dancer and loving to go see Riverdance and Irish dance shows, I never saw anyone who looked like me, so it’s amazing that now I have the honor to be that for other dancers,” Bullock told Local 10 News.

Morgan, who has been in love with dance since she was a kid, got noticed during the pandemic from a TikTok video that went viral.

“I wasn’t taking myself too seriously. I think in the long run, that’s what helped me,” she said. “The producers of Riverdance found it, and they were really interested in what I was doing and reached out, and the rest is history and now I’m here.”

Now Bullock is taking her talents from the internet to the main stage of Broadway this weekend at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

“It’s a little bit more modernized -- things have changed for the 25th anniversary,” she said. “It’s such a beautiful show with Grammy award-winning music. And the performers, we all love what we do and it shows on stage.”

The two-hour Riverdance show is loosely based on the story of Irish culture and mass immigration to America.

You won’t want to miss a beat as the thrilling energy and passion of Irish and international dance is here on full display.

“It’s such a beautiful blending of cultures,” Bullock said. “We have flamingo dancers, folk dancers, tap dancers and Irish dancers, all dancing on stage. It really highlights the influence that each style has on the others. And the musicians are also incredible.”

The show is for all ages.

If you want to catch it live, this weekend is your only chance. The show is here from Friday through Sunday.

