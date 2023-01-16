Police investigating abused puppies found dead in southwest Miami-Dade

Authorities are investigating a horrific case of animal abuse out of southwest Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a horrific case of animal abuse in southwest Miami-Dade County.

One of the animal advocates Local 10 News spoke with called this an epidemic, a horrible trend of animals abused or killed, and then just dumped in the same area.

In this case, two puppies were found dead and left on the side of the road.

“They do have very similar patterns and are very similar in size so it’s very likely they’re from the same litter,” said animal advocate Chelsea Palermo.

The first dog was found at the intersection of Southwest 352nd Street and 192nd Avenue.

It was left there about a week ago, according to animal advocates.

Then on Sunday, the person who spotted that dog found a crate with another dead puppy inside right across the street.

“The dog looked like it was burned and actually it was a lot of feces caked in there,” said animal advocate Olivia Barnett. “That dog was in there for a very long time to the point where it almost looks like it had been burned. Its back end was black, its paws are black.”

On Monday, investigators from the Miami-Dade Police Department were on scene collecting evidence before animal services came to remove the dogs’ bodies.

But this isn’t the first time this area has seen a serious case of animal abuse lately.

Just a few weeks ago, a dog was shot in the face only 15 minutes up the road. He survived, but was in rough shape.

Rescuers say this is unfortunately becoming a trend.

“We’re seeing different dogs of different ages getting dumped, some of them are mutilated in some sort of way,” said Barnett. “This dog was definitely tortured before it died. There’s something happening.”

The crate the dog was in was actually bound closed with wire, so the dog couldn’t escape even if it tried, and it was covered in a dirty children’s blanket.