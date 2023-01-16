Second gentleman speaks at MLK Day event in Miami

MIAMI – Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff delivered a speech Monday at the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation’s 30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast in Miami.

“We have a responsibility to create a society that is free from injustice,” he told the attendees.

Following the event, he will participate in a service project with U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson at the Chapman Partnership.

The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project was founded in 1993 by then Miami-Dade School Board member Wilson.

Its mission is to “intervene in the lives of at-risk boys, in order to provide them with alternatives that will lead them away from a life of crime and violence.”

WATCH THE SECOND GENTLEMAN’S FULL SPEECH BELOW: