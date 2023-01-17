Video reveals clues about Florida father’s murder at hands of 2 robbers, detectives say

Etson Faustin died during an armed robbery on Dec. 30 in Orlando, police said.

While searching for two men, Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives recently released a surveillance video showing the last moments before a 39-year-old father was killed late last month in Orlando.

Etson Faustin, a Haitian father of three boys and Orlando business owner, was killed on Dec. 30, during an armed robbery in a parking lot after visiting Qi Dragon restaurant, at 7400 Southland Blvd.

Faustin’s wife Natasha Lormil was asking the public for help with identifying the robbers who ambushed him.

Detective Fabian Ramirez believes the unmasked man in the video was on the lookout. The video shows him closing the hood of a car to signal to his partner that the targets were approaching.

The video also shows the masked man hiding behind a line of dense bushes and then jumping up toward the victims to take the bag of a man who was with Faustin, police said.

When the masked man fired his weapon, he fatally shot Faustin and injured the man he was with, police said. Ramirez is asking anyone with information about the murder to call him at 407-254-7000, extension 70540.

