Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade crash

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Sky 10 over the scene of a crash involving a motorcyclist on Jan. 17, 2023. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating the cause of a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 64th Street.

According to authorities, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene.

Sky 10 was above the area shortly after 8:30 a.m. as the mangled motorcycle remained in the intersection, in front of a gray Toyota that had significant side damage. The airbags inside the car were also deployed.

Police said the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It’s unclear whether any other vehicles were involved.

