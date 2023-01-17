Police: Shoplifter stabs clerk at Miami gas station, spits in officer’s face

A man from Arizona was arrested this week after Miami police say he stabbed a clerk at a gas station.

MIAMI – A man who appeared to be shoplifting was arrested Monday after he attacked a gas station clerk who confronted him, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon at the Marathon gas station at 570 NW 79th St. in Miami.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told police that Billy Joe Martin, 39, of Phoenix, Arizona, took a drink from one of the fridges and placed it in his pocket.

The victim said he asked Martin, “What did you put in your pocket?” He said Martin became aggressive, entering the glass-covered private area where the clerk was and punching him and stabbing him with a knife.

Police said Martin then grabbed a pack of Newport cigarettes and left the employee area.

According to the police report, the clerk called 911 and locked the gas station doors so Martin couldn’t leave.

No customers were inside the business at the time.

According to authorities, responding officers had to stun Martin with a Taser because he was being aggressive with them, and he was eventually taken into custody outside the gas station.

Police said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The knife allegedly used in the attack was confiscated as evidence.

Police said the entire incident was recorded on the store’s surveillance cameras.

According to a separate arrest report, while Martin was in an officer’s backseat, he began to bang his head against the plexiglass partition.

The officer approached Martin to check on him and “caution him of the risk affiliated with his actions,” but Martin spat in the officer’s face and upper torso area and began shouting a “wide variety of ethnic and racial slurs,” at him, the report stated.

Martin faces charges of armed robbery, attempted murder, burglary with assault or battery and battery on a police officer.