Police: Domestic violence suspect threatens to shoot Miami officer

MIAMI – When his live-in girlfriend was going to check on her daughter, Lazaro Navarro started to hit her and when her friend stepped in to help he picked up a gun and hit her in the head with it, police said.

Police officers arrested Navarro, 32, of Allapattah, on Tuesday and after he appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday he was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, records show.

The domestic violence was at about 6 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, at an apartment building near Northwest 20 Street and 19 Terrace, near the Allapattah Mini park.

Navarro is also accused of holding the two hostages and threatening to shoot at a police officer who responded to the apartment after a 911 call for help, police said.

Navarro is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated first-degree battery, third-degree battery, two counts of false imprisonment, and third-degree battery.