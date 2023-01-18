Increase in migrant students learning English tests Miami-Dade public schools

Changes in migration patterns have impacted Miami-Dade County Public Schools before and it may be happening again.

MIAMI – Changes in migration patterns have tested Miami-Dade County Public Schools before and it may be happening again.

Superintendent Jose Dotres said immigration and the affordable housing crisis are probably the cause behind the increases in new student enrollment at middle and high schools in Hialeah and Allapattah.

“We have been through this before,” Dotres said.

Dotres briefed Miami-Dade school board members Wednesday on the situation. Mari Tere Rojas, the school board chair, said she was anticipating that more students with English as a second language are going to need assistance when the district is already dealing with a teachers’ shortage.

“They’ll need the money for transportation, food services, and instructional materials,” Rojas said about the ESOL students.

Dotres said the increases were in students from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The same countries that President Joe Biden mentioned when he announced a new program for refugees and asylum seekers that requires preauthorization.

During the last school year, there were 2,977 Cubans, more than 1,300 Nicaraguans, more than 2,500 from Venezuela, and 488 from Haiti during the last school year, according to MDCPS data.

As of Jan. 10, the district already had more than 7,500 new migrant students from Cuba, a little more than 1,000 from Nicaragua, 905 from Venezuela, and 398 from Haiti, according to MDCPS data.