Dream job? Netflix willing to pay private flight attendant up to $385,000

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

FILE - This Netflix logo appears on a tablet in North Andover, Mass., Jan. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) (Elise Amendola, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Netflix is willing to pay up to $385,000 to a primary flight attendant who wants to join its “dream crew” on a super-midsize private jet based out of San Jose, California, and a Gulfstream G550 jet.

According to the job listing, the discrete flight attendant will have to “demonstrate a professional representation of Netflix Aviation,” “operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation” and be able to endure “a varied work schedule including domestic and international travel” and “holiday work days and extended travel periods.”

Netflix has 30 offices around the world including in London, Madrid, and Tokyo. The minimum pay for the job is $60,000, according to the job listing.

