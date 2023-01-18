75º

Small plane makes emergency landing on US 27 in Broward County

Jeff Weinsier, Investigative Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A small plane landed on U.S. 27 Wednesday afternoon in western Broward County.

The plane landed in the highway’s southbound lanes near the Twentysix Mile Bend, about five miles north of Interstate 75.

The pilot reportedly made the emergency landing after experiencing smoke in the cockpit.

Images from Sky 10 from around 3:15 p.m. showed two occupants out of the Cessna 172P, which was intact and near the highway’s shoulder.

Traffic was reduced to one lane.

Records show the plane, manufactured in 1986, was registered to Fixed Wing Holding Co. Inc. out of Pembroke Pines.

State records show the company is associated with Pelican Flight Training, which is based out of North Perry Airport.

No injuries were reported, according to Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.

