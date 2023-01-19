WATCH LIVE: Sen. Scott, Monroe sheriff speak on migrant crisis in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. – Florida Sen. Rick Scott is set to join local officials Thursday in Marathon to discuss the ongoing migrant crisis in the Florida Keys.

The island chain has seen an onslaught of migrant landings, mainly from Cuba and Haiti.

Scott is set to hold a news conference on the topic Thursday morning.

Officials in the Keys say the surge in landings is taxing local resources and shifting the costs of a federal issue to local taxpayers.

They have been critical of the Biden administration’s immigration and border policies.